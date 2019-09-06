Muzaffarnagar riots: Man accused of youth's murder surrenders

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A man wanted in connection with a youth's murder, which is said to be one of the triggers for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, surrendered before a local court here on Friday. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravikant Yadav sent Ravinder to judicial custody till September 17. Ravinder, who was facing an arrest warrant, was the only accused who was still absconding in the case. Five others have already been arrested and charges framed against them. The six are accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on August 27, 2013. His death and that of two youths in another incident were said to be the trigger behind the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people. PTI CORRHMB