Muzaffarnagar: School teacher arrested for sexually harassing Class VII student

Muzaffarnagar, May 21 (PTI) A teacher of a government primary school here has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a Class VII student, police said Tuesday.The teacher was arrested on Monday and a case has been registered against him, station house officer, Kotwali police station, Anil Kaparvan, said.He had been harassing the girl for the last few days and was showing her objectionable videos. The incident came to light when the girl complained to her parents, the SHO said.The teacher has been placed under suspension by the education department. PTI CORR DIVDIV

