scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Muzaffarnagar:Authorities to take action against schools raising fees 'illegally'

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 17 (PTI) District authorities here have directed officials to take legal action against private schools which have raised fees "illegally".District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told reporters that a three-member committee, led by the chief development officer, will look into the matter.The step was taken following complaints from the parents of the students that private schools had raised fees "illegally" and demanded the district administration to take strict action. PTI CORR DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos