Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CBI arrests quack

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 20 (PTI) The CBI late on Tuesday arrested a quack from a remote part of the district in connection with the shelter home sex scandal. Ashwani, who practised quackery in the district's Kurhani block, was arrested and brought to the CBI camp office in the town by the investigating agency following information that he allegedly used to visit the shelter home to administer injections laced with sedatives to the inmates, official sources said. Two close aides of Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the shelter home sex scandal case, including his associate Shaista Parveen alias Madhu were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday, officials said. The CBI interrogated Madhu, who had been traceless for months and for whom the investigating agency was on a lookout as she allegedly used to manage many NGOs and other enterprises run by the alleged kingpin. Madhu, who appeared at the district court premises, told the media before departing along with CBI sleuths that she was "privy to no secrets" and had not appeared before the CBI or the police since she was never named as an accused nor a warrant was issued in her name. Madhu, a resident of Chaturbhuj Sthan locality in Muzaffarpur, claimed that she decided to approach the probe agency on her own since her family numbers were being questioned by the investigators.