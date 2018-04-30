MWC Jaipur notified as multi-product SEZ

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Mahindra World City (MWC) Jaipur today said it has received multi-product notification for its Special Economic Zones, which will make it one of India?s most preferred business destinations.

The existing sectoral SEZs in MWC Jaipur ? Engineering & Related Industries, IT/ITeS, Handicrafts, and Gems & Jewellery ? have been merged and will operate as one multi-product SEZ, MWC Jaipur said in a statement said.

The MWC Jaipur is a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO).

Multi-product notification for its Special Economic Zone provides significant impetus to the MWC Jaipur as one of Indias most preferred business destinations - which is already home to more than 80 leading global and domestic companies across its industrial zone, it added.

Established in 2006, the MWC Jaipur embodies the philosophy of Livelihood, Living and Life, and has created employment for more than 35,000 persons (including direct employment for 10,000+ persons) till date, the statement said.

MWC Jaipur provides a holistic and self-contained ecosystem for the manufacturing & services industry, and has generated cumulative exports worth Rs 7,097 crore so far, it said.

"The multi-product SEZ at MWC Jaipur accelerates the realisation of our vision of creating business destinations of choice to support initiatives like ?Make in India, for India and the world. We remain committed to our stated objective to boost economic growth, industrialisation and employment generation in Rajasthan," Mahindra Lifespace Developers CEO Sangeeta Prasad said.

The multi-product SEZ at MWC Jaipur provides easy access to airports, ports and markets in northern and western India.

Sanjay Srivastava, Business Head, Mahindra World City, Jaipur, said: "MWC Jaipur?s multi-product SEZ is well-positioned to boost domestic manufacturing & exports from India via a ready industrial ecosystem that enables faster go-to-market and augmented business growth".

Companies that have already signed up at MWC Jaipur range from small & mid-sized entrepreneur-driven businesses, to large global & Indian corporations. These include Ball Corporation, Deutsche Bank, Gravita, Infosys, Jaipur Crafts, JCB, KnitPro International, Mahindra & Mahindra, Metlife, Perto, Poly Medicure, TTK Healthcare and Yasen Lighting, among others.