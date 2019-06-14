My job is to choose good scripts: Sanya Malhotra

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Sanya Malhotra, who has lent her voice for Hollywood actor Tessa Thompson for the Hindi version of "Men In Black: International", says it is both tricky and challenging to dub for another actor.In the Hindi version of F Gary Gray-directed film, Sanya has done voice work for Thompson's character, Agent M, while "Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi has dubbed for Chris Hemsworth's Agent H."For me, everything new is an experience. I love anything related to acting. I am grateful that I am an actor today. Now my job is to choose good scripts, be it as an actor or any other interesting aspect of cinema," Sanya told PTI.The actor says she was "pleasantly surprised" when she was offered to dub for Thompson's character."When the offer came it was a no brainer for me. I wanted to try this because I wanted to see if I can do it or not. It was a challenge definitely to dub for another actor altogether as you cannot see yourself on screen," she adds.Sanya says she has always enjoyed the process of dubbing for films but doing the same for another actor is tricky."When you dub for your own character, it is the last chance to play the part again. Dubbing can change the 'sur' of the character. Doing it for another actor and to make it believable is tricky but interesting because you do not know the graph of the character."As a viewer, you get the gist of it and then you dub accordingly. But you can't do the literal translation. You have to make it relatable, comprehensible and there should be emotional connect."Sony Pictures Entertainment India released "Men In Black: International" on Friday in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. PTI KKP RBRB