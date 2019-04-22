My parents didn't emphasise gender norms: Lupita Nyong'o

Los Angeles, Apr 22 (PTI) Critically-acclaimed actor Lupita Nyong'o believes in challenging beauty norms and credits her parents for raising her as a confident individual.The Oscar winner, who has established herself as a trendsetter, said she was a tomboy growing up and never cared too much about her looks, reported People magazine. "I was a tomboy. My parents did not emphasise gender norms. I loved climbing trees and getting dirty outside. I also enjoyed playing tricks on my family I still do," she said in an interview with this year's Beautiful Issue, where she is named a Beauty of the Year. The "Black Panther" star also shared a piece of advice she would like to give to her 15-year-old self. "I would tell her to dance like no one was watching, enjoy boredom while she can and continue to stand for what she believes in. I would also tell her to listen to my mother and moisturise," Nyong'o said. PTI SHD RDSRDS