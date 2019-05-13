My words were insensitive: Constance Wu on her 'Fresh Off the Boat' remarks

Los Angeles, May 13 (PTI) Actor Constance Wu has revealed why she had reacted negatively after her show "Fresh Off the Boat" was renewed for a sixth season.The "Crazy Rich Asians" star, who shot to fame with her role of an enterprising Taiwanese-American parent in the show, said she felt disappointed because the show's renewal meant she would no longer be able to pursue another project that she was in talks for.Shortly after news of the renewal broke, Wu tweeted, "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k." When a fan responded by saying that it was "great news," she replied, No it's not.In a statement that she posted on Twitter, Wu has clarified that her initial negative response had nothing to do with "Fresh Off the Boat"."I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not because I hate the show but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB," she said."... But my words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too. I do regret that and it wasn't nice and I am sorry for that... People 'assumed' that that meant I dont love and enjoy FOTB. But I do love and enjoy it." PTI BK BKBK