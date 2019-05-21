Myanmar Navy ships arrive to participate in 8th Indo-Myanmar coordinated patrol at Andaman

/R New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Myanmar Navy ships UMS King TabinShweHtee and UMS Inlay have arrived at Port Blair to take part in the 8th Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), officials said Tuesday. The CORPAT (coordinated patrol) initiative between Indian and Myanmar navies is meant to address issues of terrorism, illegal fishing, drug trafficking, human trafficking, poaching and other illegal activities inimical to the interests of both the countries. "Myanmar Navy Ship UMS King TabinShweHtee (773) and UMS Inlay (OPV-54) have arrived Port Blair on May 20 for the opening ceremony of the 8th Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), at Andaman and Nicobar Command," the Navy said in a statement. The Myanmar delegation, led by Commodore Htein Win, Commander, Ayeyarwady Naval Command, called on Cmde Ashutosh Ridhorkar, VSM, Naval Component Commander, on Monday, it said. "Started in March 2013, the CORPAT series has enhanced the mutual understanding and fostered improved professional interaction between the two navies for maritime interoperability," the statement said. Myanmar ships UMS King TabinShweHtee and UMS Inlay would undertake a coordinated patrol with Indian Naval Ship Saryu from May 20-28. The patrolling effort will be augmented by Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both the navies, it said. The ships would patrol along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) between the two countries covering a distance of approximately 725 kms over a period of four days. The ships will also undertake joint manoeuvres and drills during the sea phase of coordinated patrol (CORPAT) prior to closing ceremony of the CORPAT onboard Myanmar Naval Ship, the statement said. PTI KND AQS