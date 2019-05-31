MyBranch Introduces Virtual Office Service in Tier II and Tier III Indian Cities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 31, 2019/PRNewswire/ --MyBranch introduces Virtual Offices in tier II and tier III Indian cities. Launched in 2014, MyBranch is a subsidiary of Narayan Bhargava Group. With MyBranch Virtual Office offering, organizations can maintain a business presence in tier II & tier III Indian cities without paying rent for occupying the space as this service allows organizations to get a business address, mail handling, access to meeting/training rooms, receptionist and GST registration without renting any real space.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724111/My_Branch_Logo.jpg)(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895019/MyBranch_Virtual_Offices.jpg)MyBranch Virtual Office service is introduced with a vision to help businesses that are: Looking to scale up business overnightLooking to setup business presence at up-scale locationsTesting small town marketsConsidering business expansion in minimum costTrying to maintain a well-established corporate imageTo get the GST RegistrationRange of MyBranch Virtual Office services in tier II and tier III Indian cities: GST Registration- Any company which wants to have a business in a new location without being physically present there, needs a local GST registration number. MyBranch Virtual Office service allows businesses to get GST number using the virtual office of My Branch.Business address- This helps organizations to show their business presence in the markets that are crucial in a fraction of cost without being physically present.Reception- This is to assist for any enquiry and handling mails for the business who have taken virtual offices services from MyBranch.Mail Receiving, Sending, Forwarding and Scanning service- When business owners are physically not present in their virtual office but use the address to get physical mails, this service helps them get all the mails forwarded over to them to stay connected with the location.Meeting/Training Rooms- Business owners may need to meet physically to take business proceedings to another level, even if they don't have access to a 'full-time' desk or conference room. MyBranch Virtual Office service helps business owners conduct meetings/trainings in the fully equipped meeting and conference rooms.The locations with MyBranch Virtual Offices are Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Panaji, Pune, Ranchi and Vadodara.Make the business stand out from the rest with MyBranch Virtual Offices. Write to us at info@mybranch.co.in or visit https://www.mybranch.co.in/ to unleash business growth with MyBranch.About Narayan Bhargava Group Founded in 1979, the Narayan Bhargava Group is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and is India's most dependable business support and growth partner. Its pan India network of associates and affiliates comprises global multinationals, large private enterprises and governmental institutions, spread across 350+ locations in the country. The group employs a highly credible workforce of experienced and respected professionals who deliver the best solutions in quick succession and drive remarkable customer experiences. For more details, visit https://www.narayanbhargavagroup.com/ or write to us at info@narayanbhargavagroup.com.Source: Narayan Bhargava Group PWRPWR