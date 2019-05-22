MyBranch Virtual Office and Shared Office Space- Now available in Dehradun and Vadodara

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --As a part of the expansion plan, MyBranch introduces Virtual and Shared Office space at prime locations of Dehradun and Vadodara City. Launched in 2014, MyBranch is a subsidiary of Narayan Bhargava Group which offers fully furnished premium branch offices equipped with infrastructure and support staff for smooth functioning of business in tier II and tier III Indian cities. MyBranch's vision is to provide strategic boost to large organization's business expansion plans in optimum cost. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724111/My_Branch_Logo.jpg )With MyBranch office in Dehradun, the picturesque capital city of Uttarakhand at an up-scale location, businesses can have a professional identity and working space for their employees in the state. It will boost customer confidence in the region with no investment towards owning or investing on CAPEX for the office space. An ideal and cost effective solution for new age entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand and large organizations interested in expansion in Uttarakhand, MyBranch will also help businesses to manage their mails, messages and calls at a fixed address. The virtual office service along with added feature for applying GST registration and booking of meeting/training rooms options at best rates will help businesses maximize their gains in Uttarakhand.As Vadodara aims to become the manufacturing hub of the country, many large organisations are looking forward to not just invest in Vadodara but also to leverage from its economic strength. With MyBranch office now in Vadodara also, businesses can make most from the opportunities available at the third largest metropolis of Gujarat. MyBranch offers its state of art shared office space at the heart of Vadodara city with all necessary amenities for all organisations which are looking for an office space in the city.The offering of Virtual Offices in Dehradun and Vadodara are provided in three forms: GST Registration, Mailing Address & Complete Package which can help in scaling up of business overnight. The other locations with well-equipped MyBranch offices are Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Panaji, Pune and Ranchi.With MyBranch now in Dehradun and Vadodara, business owners can look forward to expanding their business in these cities in a hassle-free manner. MyBranch eliminates all obstructions and costs related to property scouting, leasing, compliance, office furnishing, set-up, maintenance and support staffing.MyBranch can help enterprises stand out from the rest through their offering of Virtual Offices and Branch Offices.For more information, please write us at info@mybranch.co.in or visit https://www.mybranch.co.in/ to unleash business growth with MyBranch.About Narayan Bhargava Group Founded in 1979, the Narayan Bhargava Group is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and is India's most dependable business support and growth partner. Its pan India network of associates and affiliates comprises global multinationals, large private enterprises and governmental institutions, spread across 350+ locations in the country. The group employs a highly credible workforce of experienced and respected professionals who deliver the best solutions in quick succession and drive remarkable customer experiences. For more details, visit https://www.narayanbhargavagroup.com/ or write to us at info@narayanbhargavagroup.comSource: Narayan Bhargava Group PWRPWR