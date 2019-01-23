MyFlowerTree Targets 100 Cr Revenue in the Next 3 Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The brand plans to achieve this through a smart combination of customer-centric initiativesMyFlowerTree, a leading online gifting store that offers cakes, flowers and assorted gifts, has recently announced that the company is targeting revenue in the region of 100 Cr in the coming three years. With a strong online presence in the e-commerce industry, and with retail outlets spread across various parts of the country, MyFlowerTree has announced plans that are already underway, to launch 100+ new outlets, all in an endeavour to expand its footprint pan-India.Innovate to stay relevant in the e-commerce space According to the Economic Survey 2017-18, India's e-commerce market has been estimated at a worth of USD 33 billion, and is also showcasing a growth rate of about 17 per cent for the financial year 2018-19. As the customer's trust in online retailing and e-commerce increases, more and more domestic as well as international players are entering the market with an aim to capture a sizeable market interest in their products and services. This is one of the major underlying reasons behind the upswing in competition in the digital marketplace. In fact, the festive seasons during a year are considered to be major opportunities for e-commerce companies to create unique marketing campaigns that can boost sales, and help businesses stand out from the competition.Apart from being active during the festive seasons, brands today must showcase innovation and consistent growth in order to stay relevant as well as ahead in the competitive online market space.What's in the offing at MyFlowerTree? MyFlowerTree, an online gifting store, plans to harness not only these opportunities for offering special services, but also work towards consistent expansion in order to capture the increasing market interest. The brand has announced a strategic plan that includes the launch of more than 100 outlets, and aims at reaching revenue for 100 Cr within the next three years.At the same time, the brand puts a clear emphasis on product quality and variety, customer-centric offers as well as discounts, and sound logistics to not just ensure customer delight, but to establish itself as the go-to option for buying cakes, flowers and gifts online.About MyFlowerTree MyFlowerTree was established in 2009 by Mr. Sumit Chhabra, with an aim to provide a revolutionary platform for online flower delivery. The brand is dedicated towards offering a world-class gifting experience to its customers, offering the most comprehensive range of products for gifting on special occasions. Beginning with a network of 20 Indian cities, MyFlowerTree today serves across 408 cities in the country and 28 international locations. From flowers, fresh fruits, chocolates and cakes, to dry fruits, sweets, and designer gifts, MyFlowerTree offers a hand-picked selection of products to choose from.Contact Details:MyFlowerTree13/18 East Patel Nagar, New DelhiEmail - media@myflowertree.comWebsite - https://www.myflowertree.com/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MyFlowerTree/Twitter - https://twitter.com/myflowertreemft Source: MyFlowerTree PWRPWR