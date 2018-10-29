Myntra expands in-house brands portfolio with 'Sztori'

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Myntra Monday said it has expanded its in-house brands portfolio with the launch of 'Sztori', a move that will help the Flipkart-owned company tap into the multi-billion plus-size apparel segment. "Post identifying a white space opportunity in the segment, Myntra set out to design and develop merchandise under a new brand to cater to the category and make wearers look fashionable with multiple style options at affordable prices," Myntra said in a statement. The brand will offer a range of products for men and women in large to 4 times large sizes with prices ranging from Rs 799-1,999. "Plus-size clothing is in great demand and it was time we offered something substantial in the category, opening up more avenues and possibilities for our customers," Manohar Kamath, CXO and Head Myntra Fashion Brands, said. He added that research estimates that this segment will account for USD 5-6 billion in the USD 40-billion Indian online fashion apparel market by 2020. "...(this) is approximately 10-12 per cent of the overall market, making it an important proposition," he said. Myntra now has 17 fashion brands under its aegis that includes Roadster, HRX, Dressberry, Mast & Harbour, All about you, Moda Rapido and Anouk. The company had recently partnered with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to launch 'House of Pataudi' brand. PTI SR ANS