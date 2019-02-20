Myntra Fashion Upgrade Makes It to the Limca Book of Records 2019 for the Largest Collection of Clothes and Footwear in India for a Cause

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Myntra partnered with Goonj to facilitate the distribution of collected material among those in needBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Myntra, the countrys leading destination for fashion and lifestyle has entered the Limca Book of Records 2019, for undertaking the largest ever collection drive of less frequently used clothes and footwear from shoppers across the nation. This project was part of the hugely popular biannual sale property, Myntra Fashion Upgrade, that allowed shoppers to exchange such items, against points that they could use to buy new clothes. Myntra Fashion Upgrade encouraged shoppers to give back to the society, while also allowing them to upgrade their wardrobes to the latest in fashion. 4,73,690 units of clothes and footwear were collected during the second edition of the sale held in April, 2018, hugely surpassing the previous record of 2,93,623 units. Myntra associated with the voluntary organization Goonj, which has been channelizing urban surplus material to rural India as a powerful development resource for over 2 decades; and has helped make this initiative one of the largest ever collection and distribution drives. The property Myntra Fashion Upgrade, allows shoppers to give away extra clothes, footwear, home furnishings, and more against redeemable points that can be used to shop and upgrade their wardrobes. About Myntra and Jabong Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country. About Goonj Goonj (means an echo) a multi award-winning social enterprise, using the cities discard for fueling wide spread development work across village India. While dealing with more than 3000 tons of material annually, Goonj reaches this material as a resource, as a parallel currency with dignity to the rural communities as they take up large scale development work like recharging water bodies, rebuilding local infrastructure, education, for addressing their own issues. Goonjs work has also led to the systematic changes in the disaster relief & rehabilitation work; while it has also opened up the most taboo issue of menstrual hygiene and providing clean cotton cloth as a viable solution. For details, please refer- www.goonj.org PWRPWR