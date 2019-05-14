Myntra Jabong appoints Harish Narayanan as Head of Marketing

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Flipkart-owned Myntra Tuesday said it has appointed Harish Narayanan as the Head of Marketing for Myntra Jabong. Narayanan, who previously served as the Head of B2B Marketing (Asia Pacific) at YouTube, takes over the new role from Mithun Sundar, a statement said. Sundar, the current Head of Revenue and Marketing, will continue to lead Revenue and will also be responsible for Fashion Strategy, it added. Narayanan will report to Myntra Jabong Head Amar Nagaram. "In his new role, he will be working closely with Amar Nagaram and multiple group stakeholders to chart out the strategy for the next phase of growth for Myntra and Fashion as a business. He will also lead analytics, business intelligence and strategic planning and execution as a part of this role," it said.****** Dream11 becomes official fantasy game partner for T20 Mumbai League Dream11, an esports platform, Tuesday said it has entered into an exclusive four-year partnership with the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) T20 Mumbai League. Dream11 is now the 'Official Fantasy Game Partner' of T20 Mumbai League, a statement said. Through this partnership, cricket fans will be able to create their own fantasy teams and compete with their friends on Dream11 for the 23 matches, it added. There will also be several Dream11 brand integrations and on-ground activations at various touchpoints during T20 Mumbai League. All the matches will be held in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.PTI SR RVKRVK