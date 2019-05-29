MyTeam11 Acquires Title Sponsorship Rights of India Tour of West Indies 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --"Cricket West Indies is delighted to welcome 'MyTeam11' as the title sponsor of the forthcoming 'MyTeam11 International Series' between the West Indies and India. We know that sports fans and cricket fans in particular are exploring additional ways to grow their engagement with the sport they love. MyTeam11's sponsorship gives fans a new means to get involved with all of the action throughout India's tour of the West Indies. The series will be full of excitement across all three formats of the game, pitting the world's most followed team, India against every cricket fans' second favourite team and the heartbeat of the Caribbean, the West Indies. This partnership demonstrates the appeal of the West Indies cricket brand far beyond Caribbean shores," said Dominic Warne, Commercial and Marketing Director, Cricket West Indies.Vinit Godara, CEO MyTeam11 commenting on the association, "MyTeam11 is not only one of the largest fantasy sports platforms and our dream project but is more of a mode for users to achieve their dreams. The growing relationship between our users and the platform motivates us to always offer them something new and indispensable. After, multiple modes and multiple languages, we have another good news for our users, in terms of Title Sponsorship of India vs West Indies series. We believe that this collaboration will not just help us reach new milestones and uncover new potentials for the platform but will also make MyTeam11 a bigger Brand Name."Further, discussing about the partnership, Sanjit Sihag, COO MyTeam11, mentioned, "We always strive to be the first when it comes to the introduction of something innovative or unique. Through this tie-up MyTeam11 will become the first-ever fantasy sports platform to become the Title Sponsors of a series and targeting an international series in the first go will surely add another feather to MyTeam11's cap of success."Mediaworx Director Nikhil Vyas added, "MyTeam11 is one of the leading and preferred fantasy sports platforms in the country. We are extremely excited to get the prestigious Title Sponsorship of India tour to West Indies. This has been a strategic decision which we are confident will deliver immense value for the brand. At Mediaworx, we always endeavour to partner with dynamic sports sponsorships which result in high ROI for our clients. Through this association we aim to further strengthen their position and make Myteam11 synonymous with fantasy sports in India."About MyTeam11.com MyTeam11, a vigilantly growing platform with a user base of 10 million+ users, is one of the leading fantasy sports websites of India. Since long, the concept of watching a game as just spectators were in prevalence and thus creating a platform that would offer people a chance to become a contestant rather than being a mere spectator led the aspiring souls Sanjit Sihag & Vinit Godara to build MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports. MyTeam11 is a platform that wants you to pursue your dreams by becoming a leader of your team and walking into the battlefield with your own team of superstars, showing off your skills. You can choose your playing 11, create your team and earn points based on the on-field performance of your selected players. Your team points will define your rank, and your rank will decide your winnings.About Mediaworx Mediaworx is India's first and the only full-service media agency with special focus on sports media. We work closely with our clients to optimize the media spends keeping the brand objectives in mind. Our key is to deliver sharper insights, smarter ideas and stronger results in every campaign. Source: MyTeam11 PWRPWR