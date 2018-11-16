N Ram presented 'Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award' by PCI

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Veteran journalist and Hindu publishing group chairman N Ram was on Friday presented the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award for his outstanding contribution towards journalism.The award was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the occasion of National Press Day.The National Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2018, announced by the Press Council of India (PCI), were also given to many other journalists.Ruby Sarkar, Chief Correspondent, Deshbandhu, Bhopal, and Rajesh Parshuram Joshte, Daily Pudhari, Ratnagiri, were presented the award in the category of 'Rural Journalism'.V S Rajesh, Deputy Editor, Kerala Kaumudhi, got the award under the category of Developmental Reporting.Subhash Paul, Rashtriya Sahara, Delhi, was handed over the award in the 'Photo Journalism-Single News' category, while Mihir Singh of the Punjab Kesari, Delhi, was given the prize in the category of 'Photo Journalism-Photo Feature'.Under the category of 'Best Newspaper Art: covering cartoons, caricature and illustrations', P Narasimha, Cartoon Editor, Nava Telangana, Hyderabad, was presented the award.No entry could qualify in the newly introduced award category of 'Sports Reporting'.The selection of awardees was carried out by a jury comprising eminent working journalists, senior editors, owners and managers representing print media. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB