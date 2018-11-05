N Ram to be awarded with 'Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award' by PCI

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Veteran journalist and Hindu publishing group chairman N Ram has been chosen for the prestigious Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award, presented by the Press Council of India, for his outstanding contribution towards journalism, the council announced Monday.The award will be presented on November 16 on the occasion of the National Press Day.In a statement, the Press Council of India (PCI) also announced other winners of the National Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2018. Ruby Sarkar, Chief Correspondent, Deshbandhu, Bhopal, and Rajesh Parshuram Joshte, Daily Pudhari, Ratnagiri, have been jointly named as winners of the award in the category of 'Rural Journalism'.V S Rajesh, Deputy Editor, Kerala Kaumudhi, has been selected under the award category of Developmental Reporting, the PCI said in a statement.Subhash Paul, Rashtriya Sahara, Delhi, was named as a winner of the award in the 'Photo Journalism-Single News' category, while Mihir Singh of the Punjab Kesari, Delhi has been selected in the category of 'Photo Journalism-Photo Feature', the statement said.Under the category of 'Best Newspaper Art: covering cartoons, caricature and illustrations', P Narasimha, Cartoon Editor, Nava Telangana, Hyderabad, was selected for the award.No entry could qualify in the newly introduced award category of 'Sports Reporting'.The selection of awardees was carried out by a jury comprising eminent working journalists, senior editors, owners and managers representing print media. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB