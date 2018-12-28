N S Jamwal takes over as IG BSF of Jammu frontier

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Inspector General N S Jamwal Friday took over the command of the Border Security Force for Jammu frontier, officials said. He succeeds IG Ram Awtar who has been posted to BSF Academy Tekanpur.Prior to this appointment, Jamwal commanded the most versatile Mizoram and Cachar Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the North-East for two years wherein he coordinated the operational and logistic support to BSF troops deployed in one of the most difficult terrains in the country, they said.Jamwal, a 1984 batch direct entry BSF cadre officer, also served as instructor at the prestigious Commando Training Centre of BSF in Tekanpur, which trains commandos for various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police organisations.He had served as chief nodal officer (Intelligence) and staff officer to DG BSF for four years. The officer also served as member of the International Task Force dealing with issues pertaining to human trafficking, drugs and narcotics, border management and security, the officials said."Jamwal is a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service," they said.Besides this, on numerous occasions, the officer has been awarded by Commendation Rolls of Director General BSF.In the course of his 34 years of distinguished career, Jamwal has held numerous important commands as well as staff appointments. He also had a successful stint with the National Security Guard (NSG).The newly-appointed IG said he would take forward the BSF's commitment to maintain the sanctity of borders and will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of border dwellers. PTI AB SRY