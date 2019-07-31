Nabam Tuki appointed Arunachal Cong PCC chief

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Congress has appointed former chief minister Nabam Tuki as the president of party's Arunachal Pradesh unit, replacing Takam Sanjoy."Congress President has appointed Nabam Tuki as PCC president for Arunachal Pradesh and Lombo Tayeng, MLA, as the leader of Congress Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh assembly," a statement from the party said."The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president Takam Sanjoy and CLP leader Takam Pario, the statement also said.Though Rahul Gandhi has announced his resignation as Congress president after the Lok Sabha election, the Congress Working Committee has not accepted it yet.In subsequent statements issued by the party on appointment of leaders, it has mentioned that these have been approved by the Congress president. PTI SKC SMN DPB