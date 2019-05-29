Nabaneeta Sen’s 1978 book on Naxal movement in Bengal now in English

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Nabaneeta Dev Sens book on the Naxal movement in West Bengal, first published in Bengali in 1978, is now available in English.Some prominent persons of West Bengal had played a strange two-faced role in this political movement. They encouraged and led the youth, who put their lives at stake and fought for the cause. However, most of these personalities failed to take responsibility later on when they were needed the most.I, Anupam (Ami Anupam) is a sharp depiction of those turbulent times and is about one such betrayal. The central character of the novel is Anupam Roy, a newspaper columnist, commentator and academician.The book deals with a conflict between integrity and expediency.It has been translated from the original by Paulami Sengupta, Tias Basu and the author and is published by Niyogi Books imprint Thornbird.Sen is regarded as one of the prominent Bengali litterateurs of present times with more than 80 books to her name. She recently retired as Professor of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University. PTI ZMN RDSRDS