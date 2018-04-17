Nabard approves Rs 14,690 cr funding to Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has extended total credit support of Rs 14,690 crore to Rajasthan for 2017-18, an official said.

Rajasthan has been one of the biggest beneficiaries under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD, under which NABARD disbursed concessional loan ofRs 1,851.29 crore to the state government during 2017-18,? NABARDs chief general manager A K Singh said here.

He informed that among major infrastructure projects, bank sanctioned 10 irrigation projects, construction of 1614 roads and two rural drinking water supply projects.

Singh said that NABARD is playing a crucial role as an important stakeholder in infra financing sector in rural parts of the country through its various funds. PTI SDA MR MR