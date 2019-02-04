Nabard pegs Punjab's credit potential at Rs 2.27 lakh cr for FY20

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Nabard has estimated Punjab's credit potential at Rs 2.27 lakh crore for 2019-20, the rural development bank said while unveiling the state focus paper here Monday. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has projected a credit potential of Rs 2,27,935 crore for 2019-20 under the priority sector, chief general manager J P S Bindra said. "This represents a growth of five per cent over the projections of 2018-19 of the aggregate credit potential of Rs 1,98,737 crore," he said. The share of crop loan is estimated at Rs 97,577 crore, which represents 43 per cent of the total estimated potential. Potential for agriculture infrastructure is pegged at Rs 6,490 crore, while that for agriculture ancillary at Rs 14,963 crore. Agriculture term loan potential is estimated at Rs 23,407 crore, MSME loans at Rs 41,129 crore, export credit at Rs 15,566 crore, educational loan at Rs 5,995 crore and housing loan at Rs 14,785 crore, Bindra said. While presenting the highlights of the state focus paper, he emphasised on the need for capital formation in agriculture and advised banks to provide more financial assistance to farmers for investment activities. Besides providing refinance assistance to the cooperative banks, RRBs and commercial banks, Nabard is also providing financial support to the state government for creation of infrastructure in rural areas. PTI CHS RVKRVK