Nabard report nails BJP leader Darekar in Mumbai Bank scam

By Nikhil Deshmukh

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) In a major setback to the ruling BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, state-run rural development lender Nabard has accused Mumbai Bank headed by him of gross financial mismanagement.

Nabard has also said it has unearthed new fraudulent transactions under his watch at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank or Mumbai Bank involving dozens of credit cooperative societes in the city.

An inspection by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has found that the cooperative bank has a weak appraisal system, inadequate loan review and monitoring system, defective documentation, lack of independent risk appraisal and inadequate recovery strategy, "thus leaving the bank with high operational risks."

Nabards Maharashtra regional office had submitted its report on the coop bank January 30, which found gross mismanagement at the bank.

Darekar, earlier with Raj Thackerays MNS, later joined the BJP and got elected to the upper house. He was not immediately available for comments.

The cooperative banks gross NPAs stood at Rs 169.40 crore in March 2017, which is 10 per cent of its total assets. "This also shows that the bank is exposed to high credit risks," said the report, which PTI has seen.

The report pegs the banks NPAs at a high 10 per cent as of March 2017, while its deposits rose to Rs 4,894.58 crore from Rs 4,504.64 crore in March 2016.

The report says unless the bank takes concrete steps to bring down its high credit risk by reducing NPAs, it may become more vulnerable.

The report has also found a major fraud perpetrated by 59 urban cooperative credit societies in connivance with the Mumbai Bank staff, which came to light after one of the directors of the bank had in November 2011 complained of it. Total exposure of the bank to these societies ran up to Rs 119.93 crore now, says the report.

The report notes that though the bank had initiated recovery measures, it has not moved fast enough to prevent recurrence of such frauds in future.

As of March 2017, of the 59 societies, full recovery has been made only from 10 and "there were no concrete efforts to recover Rs 97.87 crore involved in the fraud at the 49 societies," says the report.

Nabard also suspects two more loan frauds at banks Ashokwana and Thakur Village branches. However, it is not sure about the exact amount as investigation is not complete.

Warning that the bank is in serious trouble, the report notes that its interest income has been steadily decreasing during the past three years. Its interest income had stood at Rs 205.12 crore in FY15, which came down to Rs 167.73 crore in FY16, and further down to Rs 148.07 crore in FY17 and the report blames it on the big drop in the loan portfolio as very low margins.

The report also flays the bank for declaring dividend of Rs 6.20 crore for FY17, which constitutes 47.51 per cent of net profit for the year, and is much higher than the 20 per cent ceiling of net profit fixed by Nabard.

Networth rose from Rs 200.41 crore as of March 2016 to Rs 215.76 crore in March 2017 but Nabard attributes this to the an increase in share capital.

The report also severely criticizes the auditor of the bank, AR Salunkhe & Company for not flagging serious violation of KYC norms, non-compliance of the bye-laws, deficiencies in loans and advances, poor profitability of branches, writing back of provisions and its overall operations.

Though Nabard has received the audit report on September 11, 2017, Mumbai Bank did not submit the compliance report to it till the close of present inspection.

The report also finds that over a period of time the loan portfolio did not grow enough to cover the operational cost. Its interest income for FY17 stood at Rs 148.07 crore, whereas the interest paid on deposits was at Rs 312.39 crore as its average yield was at a low 7 per cent while the average cost was 5.75 per cent.

