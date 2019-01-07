NABARD sets up co to provide venture capital

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) NABARD Monday said it will provide early stage capital to agriculture and rural enterprises through its venture capital entity. NABVENTURES Ltd, incorporated by NABARD under the Companies Act, will launch its maiden fund offer by the middle of February.The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will provide early stage support for agriculture and rural enterprises and fill the gap of adequate institutional support to them, it said in a statement.The development bank would leverage its long experience in rural space and promote various enterprises to create more sustainable employment. PTI DP ANU