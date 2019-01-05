Nadda BJP's UP in-charge for LS polls

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday appointed Union ministers J P Nadda and Piyush Goyal as Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively, days after it made similar appointments for 17 states.Party sources also clarified that Gordhan Zadaphia, a Gujarat leader who was a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning to the BJP, would be one of the six co-incharges for the state, adding that a big state like UP needs several co-incharges.It was earlier reported that Zadaphia would be the Uttar Pradesh in-charge. So far, the BJP has appointed three co-incharges for the state.A BJP statement said Nadda, who enjoys the trust of Modi and party president Amit Shah, will be overall in-charge for the state that sends 80 members, more than any other state, to the Lok Sabha.Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in-charge for Delhi, former minister Kalraj Mishra for Haryana. Avinash Rai Khanna has been roped in for Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir but the party may appoint a more senior leaders as in-charge for these states, sources said.Goyal has been given the responsibility for Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao will be the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Karnataka, the statement said. PTI KR DIV TIRTIR