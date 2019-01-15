Nadda confers Vivekananda Lifetime Achievement Award on Bajrang Lal

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda said Tuesday the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to a "multi-faceted development". Nadda was speaking after conferring the Swami Vivekananda Lifetime Achievement Award on Bajrang Lal, a noted social worker and an economist, at an event organised by Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS) here."There is a need to understand economic development in perspective. It is not only developing financially. It is a multi-dimensional pursuit, which our government is following quite effectively," he said. Recognising Bajrang Lal's work, Nadda said, "It is a matter of pride for us that we have social workers like Bajrang Lal who have dedicated their lives to the cause of social development in more ways than one." Nadda also appreciated the initiative of VIPS, saying that under able guidance of Dr SC Vats, it is promoting and preserving the values and ethos which the great sage Swami Vivekananda taught to the humanity. Accepting the award, Lal shared some stories of Swami Vivekananda and his wisdom.He said, "Swami ji gave four key messages of power, devotion, planning and speed. Everyone should keep these key concepts in mind for development." PTI PLB DPBDPB