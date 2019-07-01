Nadda to hold meeting on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) BJP working president J P Nadda is likely to hold a meeting with senior party office-bearers on Tuesday to review organisational matters and take stock of the party's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.Assembly polls are due in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra later this year.The BJP is in power in all three states and had swept them in the recent Lok Sabha elections.Its main challenger is the Congress in Haryana, Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand and Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. PTI KR KR ABHABH