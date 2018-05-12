NAFTA has been a horrible disaster for US, says Trump

By Lalit K Jha

Washington, May 11 (PTI) Amidst intense negotiation with Mexico and Canada on the North America Free Trade Agreement, President Donald Trump today said that it is a "horrible, horrible disaster" for the US.

The Trump administration is currently negotiating NAFTA with Mexico and Canada.

"NAFTA has been a horrible, horrible disaster for this country. And well see if we can make it reasonable," Trump told reporters during a meeting with major auto makers at the White House.

"We will see what happens. Were negotiating NAFTA right now. Ive never been a NAFTA fan. NAFTA has been a terrible deal for the United States and one of the worst trade deals in history," he said.

"We have some bad deals in this country - between the Iran deal, NAFTA - Mary, we can look at any deal. Bad deals. But now were going to good deals," he said in response to a question.

NAFTA has been a terrible deal, he said.

"Were renegotiating it now. Well see what happens. Look they (Mexico and Canada) dont like to lose the golden goose, but Im representing the United States. Im not representing Mexico, and Im not representing Canada," Trump added. PTI LKJ CPS CPS