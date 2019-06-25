Nagaland Guv gets additional charge of Manipur

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Balkrishna Acharya has been asked to discharge the functions of Manipur in absence of Najma Heptulla, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman said on Tuesday.In a communique, the spokesman said the orders for Acharya for holding additional charge of Manipur Governor was issued by President Ram Nath Kovind.Acharya has been the Governor of Nagaland since July 2014, while Heptulla took over as Governor of Manipur in August 2016. PTI SKL SKL SOMSOM