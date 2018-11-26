Nageshwara Rao Guntur appointed as AERB chief

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Renowned scientist Nageshwara Rao Guntur has been appointed as chairperson of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued Monday.Guntur is the chairman, Project Design Safety Committee, Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor and former distinguished scientist Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.His appointment as the AERB chairperson will be for three years, the order said. PTI AKV AKV KJKJ