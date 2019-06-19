Naidu 'advises' Rajnath to take personal interest in expediting defence projects in AP

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday "advised" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take personal interest in expediting defence projects in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation stones for many of which were laid when he was a Union minister, a statement said.Naidu wanted the defence minister to remove impediments, if any, in the execution of the projects, the statement added.Singh called on Naidu on Wednesday and apprised him about the activities of his ministry.The minister also informed the vice president about the progress of defence projects being implemented in the country, including in Andhra Pradesh."The vice president advised the minister to take a personal interest in expediting the defence projects in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation stones for many of which were laid when Naidu was a Union minister. He also wanted the minister to remove impediments, if any, in the execution of the projects," the statement said.The projects discussed included Bharat Electrical Limited's Advanced Night Vision Devices Factory at Nimmakuru in Krishna district. The factory will cater to the futuristic requirements for night-vision devices with an investment of about Rs 300 crore.The progress on BEL's Defence Systems Integration Complex at Palasamudram, in Anantapur district was discussed during the meeting.The state-of-the-art facility will cater to the needs of Missile and Weapon Systems manufacturing for the ongoing and upcoming missile programmes.Other projects under consideration included Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited's Greenfield Aluminum Alloy Production Plant at Bodduvaripalem in Nellore district, Missile Testing Facility at Nagayalanka in Krishna district, naval alternate operating base at Rambilli near Vishakapatnam and naval air station at Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.The vice president suggested to the defence minister to see that these projects are taken up at the earliest, the statement said."He also wanted him to expedite projects for which sanctions have already been given," it said.Naidu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, held the portfolios of information and broadcasting, housing and urban development before he was elected as the vice president in 2017. PTI PR PR ABHABH