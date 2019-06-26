Naidu asks RS members to shed election campaign mode, focus on future

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday advised ruling and opposition parties to focus on what needs to be done for the betterment of the country and not continue with election campaign speeches.Rajya Sabha Wednesday dispensed with Zero Hour and Question Hour so as to conclude debate on the Motion of Thanks to President by lunchtime.When Kirori Lal Meena of the BJP began to speak and mentioned of the Congress using tribal people as vote bank, Naidu interjected to say that he would like to request everyone that "elections are over. The campaign has ended. Results are out. It would be better if we now focus on what needs to be done in the future.""This suggestion applies to all," he said, adding there are five years of the government and parties can get into election mode again in the fourth year.His suggestion was received by a loud thumping of the desks by the opposition benches.Naidu also sought to discipline the members saying some of them are in the habit of talking loudly while sitting."That is reflecting on the overall functioning of the House," he said. "If you have something very important and if you want to share something with your colleague, both of you can go outside, discuss, come back and occupy your respective seats because whatever we do in the House reflects on the overall image of the House."Naidu said Parliament is a temple of democracy and what he said applies to all the sides."Don't take it personally. This is House and the House of Elders. The entire country is watching. Unfortunately or fortunately, there is a live telecast going on," he said.Naidu said someone asked him if the House was a school."If it was the school it would have been better because some action could have been taken. Children in school are better disciplined," he added.The debate was concluded by the lunch hour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to it thereafter. PTI ANZ ANZ TIRTIR