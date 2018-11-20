Naidu bats for immediate reforms in judiciary

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday stressed on the need for immediate reform in judiciary and said it, along with the legislature, should jointly work to ensure that the right candidates are chosen through a transparent selection process. He said it is necessary for the three institutions -- the judiciary, the legislature and the executive -- to ensure that there is a healthy coordination and respect for each other for the development of the country. A statement quoting Naidu said, "The vice president emphasised on immediate reform in judiciary and said that the judiciary and the legislature should jointly ensure that right candidates are chosen through a quick and transparent selection process." The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act, which sought to give more say to the government in the appointments of the Supreme court and high court judges, was struck down by the apex court. The vice president was speaking at 104th birth anniversary of former Supreme Court judge Justice Krishna Iyer. Naidu also emphasised that there should be a collective endeavour to strengthen judiciary, legislature and the executive, and not weaken them. It is necessary to ensure that the public confidence is not eroded in these institutions, he added. The vice-president, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, asserted that there have been no major conflicts between the three major organs and this mutual respect for each other's powers, roles and responsibilities has strengthened the country's democracy. "It should be our concern and collective endeavour to strengthen judiciary, legislatures and the executive, not weaken them. We should ensure that the public confidence is not eroded in these institutions," the vice president's official handle tweeted. Naidu also added that it was necessary to collectively strive to deliver what the Preamble of Constitution has promised: justice -- social, economic and political -- to all citizens. He said the judiciary can play a critical role in accelerating India's transformation and in ensuring that justice is delivered speedily, transparently and dispassionately. "No doubt the judiciary is overburdened. We need to step up the reformation of our legal system. We need men and women who are sensitive to the complex interplay of socio-economic, cultural and political realities of contemporary India," he added. PTI PR NAB SMN