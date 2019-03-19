Naidu describes Modi, KCR, Jagan as "evil forces"

Amaravati, Mar 19 (PTI) Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Tuesday described them as"evil forces" trying to invade the State like the US did in Vietnam and asked people to stay united to repel them. "When the US invaded Vietnam (in the 1960s) the Vietnamese did not get frightened. Instead, they stayed united and fought back," the Telugu Desam Party president said, addressing a series of election meetings. Naidu termed the coming elections as a fight for the self-respect of Andhra Pradesh and urged the citizens to be vigilant. "We are going to (electoral) war. This is a fight for the self-respect of new Andhra and the future of its people. Let us battle it out and repulse the evil trio," he said. "Modi, KCR and Jagan joined hands. Shall we leave the State to them or protect it," he said and stressed the need for "five crore Andhra people" to stay united and save Andhra Pradesh. Equating his party cadre to the army of Alexander the Great, he said Alexander conquered the world with the help of an army of ten lakh soldiers. "Likewise, I have an army of 65 lakh TDP workers, one crore women self-help group members, 45 lakh farmers families, 10 lakh auto drivers and 60 lakh persons drawing various benefits from the government. With this army, I am going to capture power again, he said. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections on April 11. PTI DBV BN TVS