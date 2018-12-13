Naidu honours 8 parliamentarians for their contribution

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Eight parliamentarians were Thursday honoured by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for their contribution in strengthening parliamentary democracy.Naidu, while conferring the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here, urged political parties to evolve a code of conduct for its members and not disrupt Parliament proceedings.NCP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi were presented the Lifetime Achievement award.Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey were selected for the Best Parliamentarians award.Four women MPs from both Houses were also be awarded for their contribution.While actor-turned-politician Hema Malini was awarded for her outstanding work inside and outside Parliament as a first-time MP, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi was selected as the Best Woman Parliamentarian.DMK leader Kanimozhi was presented the award for the Best Woman Parliamentarian in the Rajya Sabha.The Best Debut Woman Parliamentarian award was be presented to Chhaya Verma.The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards is the brainchild of Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda."The parliamentarians exercise their Constitutional duty of safeguarding the citizen's interest by critically assessing public policies, debating government initiatives, enacting laws in addition to discharging other roles and responsibilities for development of the country," Darda said. PTI GJS IJT