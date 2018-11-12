Naidu, Mahajan and Rajnath to attend Ananth Kumar's cremation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend the cremation of Union minister Ananth Kumar in Bengaluru Tuesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of the senior BJP leader in Bengaluru and paid his last respects to his cabinet colleague on Monday evening.Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday after battling lung cancer for several months, hospital authorities said.The 59-year-old Bangalore South MP breathed his last around 2 am at the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre where he was under care after returning home in October following treatment in the US and Britain.Naidu in his condolence message said he was "shocked" and "deeply saddened" to learn about the untimely demise of Kumar. "He has been a valued colleague of mine for years, right from the times of the students' movement to the Parliament. He was a committed nationalist a celebrated and loved leader and a good administrator."A reputed parliamentarian and a captivating speaker, his personality was multifaceted. His illustrious career and the long list of his accomplishments in public life bear testimony to the selfless service he offered to out country," he said.The vice president said Kumar's demise is a "big loss" to Indian democracy and polity.Rajya Sabha deputy speaker Harivansh said the death of Ananth Kumar is a huge loss for Indian politics. "His sudden and untimely death is a matter of shock for me," he said.Harivansh said Kumar was known for his mild manners and cordiality among the people across all the political parties and he had all the qualities of head and heart which had endeared him to everyone. Describing him as a distinguished leader of his age, the RS deputy chairman said Kumar was so popular that he acted as a bridge between south and north in Indian politics. PTI SKC KJ