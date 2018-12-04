Naidu, Modi hail contribution of Indian Navy in country's security

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed the contribution of Indian Navy in protecting the country's waters and disaster relief alike."On this Navy Day, I salute the valour, commitment and patriotism of our Navy personnel in protecting our seas and the country. My best wishes to them and their families," Naidu tweeted.The Navy Day is celebrated every year to recall the contribution of the force during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war."India is grateful to our Navy for protecting the nation and the commendable role the Navy plays during disaster relief," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI NAB SOMSOM