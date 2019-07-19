Naidu says some parties not sending names of MPs for standing committees after TMC complains

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked political parties to send names of their MPs for various standing committees, saying some of them have not done so despite reminders.Naidu was responding to Trinamool Congress member Derek O'Brien, who said there was "no scrutiny" of bills in the absence of standing committees.Raising the issue, the TMC MP said 11 bills have been passed without scrutiny of the panels and nine more bills have been listed for next week."You have a point and I have taken note of it. But, it is not fair to say that the Bills are passed without scrutiny. Parliament scrutiny is there. You people are sitting till late in the night. Before passing it, you are going through each and every section of the Bill," the Chairman said.He said political parties have been asked to give names for the standing committees and reminders have also gone to them by the secretariat and the Parliamentary Affairs minister."The Secretariat, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, we have written letters to political parties asking them to give names for the standing committees. I am sorry to say, in spite of the reminder, some of the parties are yet to give their names."I do not want to name the parties; that is not my purpose. I appeal to all the political parties to please send your names as early as possible so that we can set up Standing Committees at the earliest," Naidu said.Naidu, however, did not name any of the parties which have not sent the names."I appeal to all the political parties to please send your names as early as possible so that we can set up Standing Committees," the Chairman said.Standing Committees are reconstituted every year. Government has listed several bills in the House for consideration and passing after they are passed by the Lok Sabha.The bills include, the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, and the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019. PTI NKD SKC RT