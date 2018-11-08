Naidu to visit France for Armistice of World War I centenary commemoration

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a three-day visit to Paris starting Friday to represent India at the Armistice of World War I centenary commemoration, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.Heads of state or government of over 50 countries and their representatives are expected to participate in the centenary activities, it said.On Sunday, the vice president will attend the ceremony to commemorate the armistice of World War I at Arc de Triomphe, presided over by French President Emmanuel Macron. During the visit, that comes at the invitation of the French government, Naidu will also address the Indian community on Friday and will inaugurate the Indian War Memorial at Villers Guislain on Saturday."As part of the Armistice Centenary, the French government will also be hosting the Paris Peace Forum, which will take place in Paris from November 11-13. The Forum is envisioned as a recurring, annual event to promote governance solutions in five key areas: Peace and Security, Environment, Development, New Technologies, and Inclusive Economy," the ministry said in a statement.The vice president will speak at a high-level panel discussion titled 'Dialogue of the Continents on Global Governance', it said.He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum, the statement said.India was one of largest contributors of soldiers during World War I.India's participation at the Armistice Centenary ceremony will be a befitting tribute to the sacrifices made by these soldiers, underlining India's historical contribution to global peace and security.The aim of the Paris Peace Forum is to establish a global platform to reaffirm the importance of multilateralism, international cooperation and reform of global governance institutions. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB