Naidu underlines need to boost business cooperation between India and Paraguay

Asuncion, Mar 7 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday underlined the need to explore further business cooperation between India and Paraguay in fields of mutual interest.Naidu was in the South American country as part of his two-nation trip to Paraguay and Costa Rica. He is the highest-level representative of India to visit Paraguay since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1961. "VP @MVenkaiahNaidu addressed India-Paraguay Business Forum in presence of Paraguays Industry & Commerce Minister @Lizcramer_py Remarked on sectors where complementarities exist & need to be explored for mutual benefit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted.After a successful visit to Paraguay, Naidu emplaned for Costa Rica. PTI SCY SCYSCY