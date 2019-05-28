Nal airport to be closed from May 30 to June 20

Bikaner, May 28 (PTI) Flight services at the Nal Airport in Bikaner will be closed for 21 days starting May 30 owing to renovation work, airport director Radheshyam Meena said Tuesday. He said the Bikaner-New Delhi and Jaipur-Bikaner air services, which were started recently under the regional air connectivity programme, will remain closed during this period. PTI CORR AG INDIND