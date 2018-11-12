Nalco Jul-Sep net profit more than doubles to Rs 510 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Aluminium major Nalco said Monday its net profit more than doubled to Rs 510 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, helped by a 23 per cent rise in its revenue.The National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Ltd had clocked a net profit of Rs 234.63 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.Its total income rose to Rs 3,131.20 crore during July-September 2018 from Rs 2,535.73 crore in the year-ago quarter, a jump of over 23 per cent.Its total expenses were marginally higher by 3 per cent at Rs 2,306.59 crore in the second quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 2,232.06 crore during July-September of 2017-18 fiscal.National Aluminium Company Limited is a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines. The company has integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power.Presently, the government holds 56.59 per cent equity of NALCO.Shares of the company ended 1.28 per cent down at Rs 69.45 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI MRMR