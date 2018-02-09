Nalco posts 5-fold jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 721 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Aluminium major Nalco today reported nearly five fold jump in its net profit to Rs 721.78 crore for the quarter ended December 31 on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 143.92 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Nalco said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during quarter under review stood at Rs 2,465.44 crore. It was Rs 2,063.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Expenses during the period was Rs 2,169.96 crore as against Rs 1,821.17 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its board approved interim dividend Rs 4.70 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 966.46 crores for the financial year 2017-18.

Nalco stock closed 2.51 per cent up at Rs 73.65

on BSE. PTI PRJ BAL