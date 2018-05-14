NALCO sets Rs 9,350 cr revenue target for FY19

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) State-owned National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) today said it has set a 15 per cent higher target of Rs 9,350 crore revenues from operations in the current fiscal.

The CPSE has inked an MoU with the Ministry of Mines in this regard, which also includes a capex plan of Rs 1,100 crore for the current fiscal.

"Aluminium major and Navratna CPSE NALCO has signed MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Ministry of Mines, setting highest ever target of Rs 9,350 crore revenue from operations for FY2018-19 which is 15 per cent higher than last year," NALCO said in a statement.

Under the MoU, the company has also set a capex target of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2018-19, it said.

"The MoU has also set a target of 2.1 million tonnes for production of Alumina with 100 per cent capacity utilisation and an optimum Aluminium production target of 4.15 lakh tonnes.

"It also sets a target of reduction in net carbon consumption as part of improvement in production efficiency, apart from giving thrust to commercialisation of new R&D products," the company said.

The MoU was signed by Anil Gopishankar Mukim, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and NALCO CMD Tapan Kumar Chand in New Delhi today. PTI ABI NAM ABI BAL BAL