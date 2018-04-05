NALCO signs MoU on commercial use of Nano based Emrion tech

Bhubaneswar, Apr 5 (PTI) After commissioning of the worlds first-of-its kind defluoridation plant using Nano based Emrion technology, aluminium major National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is set for using this technology in commercial scale, an official statement said.

The company today signed an MoU with Hyderabad based Eesavyasa Technology Pvt Ltd so that it would get royalty for setting up defluoridation plants in various industries for removal of fluoride to provide chemical free water for drinking purpose.

The NALCO has been using this technology in its Smelter Plant since February 2017 which has successfully addressed the endemic problem of fluoride contamination of water in Angul sector.

Nalco CMD T K Chand said the technology is an example of sustainable solution that would cater to the people, planet and profit aspect of an industry in a balanced manner.

"Creating and providing a positive environmental impact in a proactive manner has always been the motto of the NALCO," he said.

Chand said this technology can be used in future for providing safe drinking water to people during major events like Rath Yatra festival. PTI AAM NN