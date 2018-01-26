Nalcos bauxite output at record 6.8 MT in FY17

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) State-run aluminium maker Nalco has produced a record 6.825 million tonne (MT) of bauxite in 2016-17 fiscal.

This is 7.65 per cent higher as compared to 6.340 MT bauxite produced in 2015-16, the company said in a report.

The companys aluminium output grew 4 per cent to 0.387 MT in last fiscal from 0.372 MT in the previous fiscal, it said.

Bauxite is an important ore of aluminium, a metal widely used by automobile industry for making aircraft, among other uses.

"Bauxite mines have achieved highest ever production with bauxite transportation of 68.25 lakh tonne achieving 100 per cent capacity utilisation and has surpassed previous best of 63.40 lakh tonne achieved in 2015-16, registering a growth of 7.65 per cent," the report said.

Alumina refinery has also achieved highest ever production with alumina hydrate output of 21 lakh tonne and has surpassed the previous best of 19.53 lakh tonne in 2015- 16, registering a growth of 7.53 per cent.

Nalcos captive power plant (CPP) achieved net power generation of 6,066 million unit (MU) in 2016-17, up 3.85 per cent from 5,841 MU in 2015-16.

Its profit after tax (PAT) during last fiscal stood at Rs 669 crore as compared to Rs 787 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income was at Rs 8,458 crore as against Rs 7,874 crore.

The companys total expenses were at Rs 7,453 crore as against Rs 6,739 crore in 2015-16.

Nalco is a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. Government of India holds 60.2 per cent equity of Nalco.

It is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina- aluminium-power complex in the country. PTI ABI ANU