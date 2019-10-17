Namaste America Welcomes US Consul General, Mumbai, David J. Ranz

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Atul Nishar, President, Namaste America hosted a reception, to meet and greet, the newly appointed U.S. Consul General, Mumbai, David Ranz in Mumbai. This event was Co-chaired by Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Chairman, Wockhardt Group.Reliance Industries was the presenting supporter of the event. The multi- faceted Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia looking gorgeous in an Aza outfit charmed the guests with her effervescence presence. Foot tapping music and a delectable selection of cuisine added to the evening. This event was a very exclusive and high profile one which was attended by guests comprising of the crme de la crme of Mumbai, Industrialists, Business leaders, Expatriates, Consular corps, Heads of US corporations, US consulate officials and Media personalities. Seen exchanging pleasantries were Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Alka Nishar, Rajyalakshmi Rao, Luv Ranjan, Jennifer Larson, Arti & Kailash Surendranath, Smita Jaykar, Nisha Jamwal, Sohrab Godrej, Sandhya Shetty, Omar Qureshi , Ayaz Memon and Pradeep Udhas. About Namaste AmericaNamaste America Indo American Association of Art and Culture is committed to promote and foster goodwill between the people of the United States of America and India by providing a platform for their cultural and trade exchange particularly in the areas of Education, Media, Entertainment, Science & Sports. For more information, please visit www.namasteamerica.in. Image 1: US Consul General Mumbai - David Ranz, Neha Dhupia & Atul Nishar - President Namaste America Image 2: Nayan Patel - ED Packam Controls, Habil Khorakiwala - Chairman, Wockhardt Group, US Consul General David Ranz & Atul Nishar - President Namaste America PWRPWR