'Namdaar, you should be ashamed', Modi tells Rahul on 1984 riots

(Eds: eds: adding details) Bathinda (Pb) May 13 (PTI) Stepping up his offensive over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should be "ashamed" of himself. and sought to know whether Sam Pitroda was admonished for his "hua toh hua" remarks. Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and head of the Overseas Congress had last week said "Hua to hua..." Pitroda later said his words have been twisted. Modi renewed his attack after Rahul Gandhirebuked his party's overseas unit chief Pitroda at a rally in Khanna and Hoshiarpur earlier in the day, saying he should be "ashamed" for his "totally wrong" remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and should apologise to the country. The Prime Ministerwas addressing a poll rally in Bathinda from where union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is seeking re-election. Polling to 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on May 19.Lashing out at the main opposition party, Modi said Congress is struggling to win 50 seats as their leaders are confused and the party thinking is diffused.Slamming Rahul Gandhi over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said he should be ashamed of himself."Policy maker of Congress and (late) Rajiv Gandhi's key advisor and Guru of Namdaar (Dynast),what he (Pitroda) said about 1984 riots led to an outrage in the entire country."Namdaar's Guru who had come from America has said hu to hua on 1984 riots. This reflects Congress's thinking and shows its arrogance. "Today I want to ask Congress, how long they will rub salt into ours wounds like this. Namdaar (Rahul) has now told his Guru (Pitroda) that he should be ashamed (for his remarks). I want to ask Namdaar why are you pretending to admonish him. He queried whether Rahul was admonishing his "Guru (Pitroda)" for "making their secret public". "Whether he was admonishing for revealing the family talk, Modi asked. The Prime Minister said in the name of giving justice, the previous Congress government just formed commissions and committees. "They have been brushing aside this serious issue, said Modi adding, those facing serious allegations (pertaining to riots) were made ministers in the Centre, were entrusted with big responsibilities in the polls and made in charge of Punjab Modi said he had promised during 2014 Lok Sabha polls that he would ensure justice to the families of victims of 1984 riots. "Those (involved in riots) will not remain free for days, he said.He charged the Congress had proposed to dilute AFSPA and scrapping sedition law. He also lashed out at Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab over farm debt waiver, saying it cheated the peasants."Captain sahib (Amarinder) people of Punjab can forgive for your mistake but not for betrayal, he said. PTI CHS SUN VSD TVS