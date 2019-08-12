Name DUSU office after freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, demands ABVP-led DUSU

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union on Monday demanded that the DUSU office be named after freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. DUSU president Shakti Singh demanded this during the staging of play 'Hey Mrituanjay', which is based on the time spent by Savarkar in the Andaman jail. He said the DUSU office should be named Veer Savarkar Bhawan. Addressing students at the beginning of the play, Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Veer Savarkar, said, "A nation which forgets its history is not safe. In the early few years of independent India, the ruling elites of the country tried to make people forget the contribution of many revolutionaries, including Veer Savarkar's. But this effort has been failed by the people of India."The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad will soon launch an awareness campaign among students with similar programmes, the body said. PTI SLB AMPKJ